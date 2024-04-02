Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,358 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $145,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.1 %

UAUG stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

