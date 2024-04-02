Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,433,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIX opened at $319.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.85 and its 200 day moving average is $217.31. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.09 and a fifty-two week high of $329.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

