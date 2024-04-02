Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

