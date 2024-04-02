Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hologic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.