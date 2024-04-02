Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $120,140,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

