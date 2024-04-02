Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.53. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

