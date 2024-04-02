Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 137,853 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,853 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

