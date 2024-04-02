Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2,788.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 260,321 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,289 shares of company stock worth $10,361,913 over the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.