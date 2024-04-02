Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,164 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,164 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.