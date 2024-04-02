Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 158,058 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,058 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

JHEM opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $700.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

