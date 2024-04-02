Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 41,475 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,475 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,755,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

