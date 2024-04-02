Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,072 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after buying an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.