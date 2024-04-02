Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 928 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
BATS BBIN opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
