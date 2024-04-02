Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $719,000 Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $101.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
