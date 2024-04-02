Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 970,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,290 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 97,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

