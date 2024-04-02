Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,538 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.