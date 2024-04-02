Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 973 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

