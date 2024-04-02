Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

