Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 816.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

