Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July accounts for 1.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned 18.53% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFJL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $3,188,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Get Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July alerts:

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:TFJL opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly (TFJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to provide the price return of a long-term US Treasuries ETF, up to a cap, while minimizing the downside risk over a 3-month period. The actively-managed fund provides such exposure via FLEX options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.