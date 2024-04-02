Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,970 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

TIP stock opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.