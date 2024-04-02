Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 51,718 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,718 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

