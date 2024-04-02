Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $324.00

Shares of Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.07), with a volume of 119365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.00).

Pantheon International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,190.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 316.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.17.

About Pantheon International

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.