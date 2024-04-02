Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 11,041 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,124,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,407,000 after buying an additional 91,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,936,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 323,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,330,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 183,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,225,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

