Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UWM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UWM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,377 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 2,107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UWM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 322,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Trading Down 9.8 %

UWM stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.60. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UWM

About UWM

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.