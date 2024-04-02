PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 160,194 shares changing hands.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.