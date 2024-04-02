Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 56 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

