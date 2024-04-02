Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $280.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.91. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

