Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

