Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average is $224.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.