Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $189.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average of $165.21. The stock has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.