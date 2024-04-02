Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,431,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

