Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $759.93 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $342.30 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.00. The firm has a market cap of $722.06 billion, a PE ratio of 131.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

