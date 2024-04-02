Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $25.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

