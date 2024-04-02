Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.16.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

