Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,113 shares of company stock worth $4,025,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

