Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $365.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 16.0% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $365,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,262,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $344.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day moving average of $307.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

