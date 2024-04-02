Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.91 and a 200-day moving average of $248.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

