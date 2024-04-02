Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in CoStar Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $100.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

Read Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.