Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $385.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.