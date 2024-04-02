Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.04 and its 200 day moving average is $162.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

