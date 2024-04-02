Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

