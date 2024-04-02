Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flower City Capital boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

