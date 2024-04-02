Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.69.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

