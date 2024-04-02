Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.15.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD opened at $367.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $364.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

