Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.25 and a 200 day moving average of $188.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

