Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 127 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 230,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after buying an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,259,490.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,722 shares of company stock valued at $249,479,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $302.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

