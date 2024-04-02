Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $433.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.79 and a 52 week high of $441.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.