Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

