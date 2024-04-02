Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $92.09 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

